This is how Welsh police are dealing with terror threat

Police forces in Wales are warning there's no specific intelligence of an attack here, but they're warning people to be vigilant as the terror threat in the UK has been raised to the highest level.

The raising of the threat level means Operation Temperer is underway which means police forces across the UK are getting support from the military to guard key sites.

Safety of the Champions League final in Cardiff is also under scrutiny following the bombing at the Manchester Arena on Monday.

Police officers are carrying out searches near the stadium with officers checking manhole covers.

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Lewis of South Wales Police said: "The public will see an increase in the number of armed officers at key locations and on the streets of south Wales, however, at this stage it is unlikely that there will be a visible military presence in this area.

"There are a number of key events in South Wales in the coming weeks which will attract large crowds. We will continue to review our response to these events. Our priority is to maintain a visible and reassuring presence in our communities.

"I understand this is a concerning time for everybody but we are doing all that we can to continue to provide the response our communities would expect in order to keep them safe."

North Wales Police are providing support to Greater Manchester Police and say there is no specific threat.

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Debicki said: "We understand that last night’s events are very ‘close to home’ and people will be concerned, but I wish to reassure all communities that your safety is our priority and North Wales Police will do everything it can to keep you all safe."

Elsewhere in Wales, it is unlikely soldiers will be deployed on the streets but forces are warning people to report any concerns.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Ackland, from Gwent Police, said, "We are doing everything we can to help protect the security of the communities we serve.

"We have reviewed our local patrol strategies, especially around crowded places. Although there are no current plans to deploy military assets into our communities locally, this is a fluid situation which we are monitoring continuously."

Police are encouraging people with concerns to report them to the Anti-Terrorism Hotline on 0800 789321.