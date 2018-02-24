Welsh rugby legend charged with affray

Rugby legend Shane Williams is due to appear in court next month charged with affray.

The former Wales and British Lions star Williams was arrested over an alleged nightclub brawl, understood to be with four bouncers.

The 40 year-old had been on a night out in Cardiff city centre after watching Wales play South Africa when he got into the alleged fight.

He is accused of coming to blows with door staff at the city's Cayote Ugly nightclub.

Williams has been charged with affray along with five other men - including his brother Dean, 37.

The man, crowned World Rugby's Player of the Year in 2008, was arrested and bailed by police and is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates Court on 9th March 2018.

A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "Six men have been charged with affray following an incident on Great Western Lane, Cardiff, on December 2, 2017."

Police confirmed Shane and Dean Williams, of Ammanford, near Carmarthen were charged along with the four other men.

Aled James, 26, of Ferndale, Rhondda, Dean Flowers, 32, of Thornhill, Cardiff, Haydn Morgan, 42, of Bridgend, and Dave Wing, 53, of Grangetown, Cardiff will appear in court on the same date.