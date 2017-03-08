Welsh schools launch 'smoke-free gates'

Primary schools across Cardiff and Vale have become the latest to impose a voluntary ban on smoking at school gates.

Jenner Park Primary School in Barry officially launched the scheme in their health board area , which looks to make the entrances to schools smoke-free zones. It’s thought other schools across the two counties will follow suit.

The initiative, which is being backed by ASH Wales and Public Heath Wales, has been launched to coincide with No Smoking Day which is now in its 34th year.

Cardiff and the Vale are the 10th and 11th local authorities to join ASH Wales’ campaign to make all primary school gates in Wales smoke-free areas, with Wrexham the first to implement the ban.

Every local authority in Wales has also banned smoking in playgrounds.

Research from ASH shows young people are highly influenced by others smoking around them while those with a parent who smokes are 70% more likely to take up the habit.

Chief Executive of ASH Wales, Suzanne Cass, said: “Smoking tobacco - a deadly and addictive drug - in areas which are created specifically for our young people sends them a completely incorrect message that this is a harmless, every day activity. We know that children and young people copy what goes on around them and this includes seeing adults smoking.

“It is essential we set positive examples wherever we can – we do not want our next generation to be the tobacco industry’s next customers.

“Young people have a right to get an education, play and meet their friends in a clean, smoke-free environment. Banning smoking at playgrounds and now school gates is a huge step in the right direction.”

Healthy Schools Co-ordinator for Jenner Park Primary, Nicola Stanley, said, “Children at primary school age are still developing and are therefore highly suggestible. For this reason, we are invested in educating them around factors that can affect their health and wellbeing.

“The children understand that smoking is addictive, expensive and could have an effect on their health in later life and we want them to retain this message as they approach their teenage years.”