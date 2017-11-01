Welsh Secretary defends decision to cancel electrification to Swansea

The Welsh Secretary has defended the Government's decision to controversially cancel electrification of a major railway line.

Alun Cairns sidestepped a question from Labour over comments by Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies, who said he had not given up the fight to restore the project.

In July, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said he was cancelling plans to electrify the railway to Swansea and would replace the electrification with bi-mode trains.

Mr Cairns was put under fresh pressure over the cancellation during Welsh questions in the Commons.

Labour's Jessica Morden, a party whip who was standing in on the frontbench, said: "Does the Secretary of State for Wales agree with the leader of the Welsh Conservative Party, Andrew RT Davies, who this week said that electrification of the line to Swansea would be beneficial to Wales and should still take place.

"He said he hasn't given up the ghost of fighting that campaign, and can I assure the Secretary of State that on this side of the House, neither have we."

In reply Mr Cairns said: "I would hope that she would recognise that we're using the latest technology, with more capacity and faster trains that will go to Swansea.

"And therefore she needs to look at the 15-minute savings that were originally going to be between Swansea and Paddington, there will also be 15-minute savings still under the bi-modal trains.

"So therefore we're bringing about the most modern technology, the most modern bi-modal trains on the network now, rather than waiting a couple of years with the additional disruption it would bring Swansea in the process."

A number of Labour and Plaid Cymru MPs also used the session to criticise the decision.

"With reports that HS2 will cost over £100 billion, £15 billion for HS3 and over £30 billion for Crossrail 2, it's an absolute scandal that the British Government have broken their promise to electrify the mainline to Swansea, despite only costing £400 million," said Jonathan Edwards, Plaid's transport spokesman at Westminster.