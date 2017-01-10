Welsh singer turns down Trump inauguration

Audio New treatment fund for Welsh patients
Patients across Wales could soon get access to new drugs and treatments more quickly.
Welsh singer Charlotte Church has turned down an invitation to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration.
She claims she has been approached to perform at the ceremony, but called Trump a "tyrant''.
The musician from Cardiff tweeted the president-elect to say a "simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant".
She included a series of poo emojis in her tweet.
Former X Factor contestant Rebecca Ferguson has also confirmed she will not be taking part in the Washington DC ceremony.
She previously said she would accept if she could perform protest 'Strange Fruit', a poem about racism and lynching in America's Deep South.
Ferguson said: "I wasn't comfortable with the song choice made on my behalf, and although I'm very blessed to have a gift that gives me amazing opportunities, as a mother and an artist, I had to defend my stance".
The Radio City Rockettes will be dancing at the inauguration, but their employers have said no dancer will be compelled to attend.
America's Got Talent star Jackie Evancho will be singing the US national anthem.
Patients across Wales could soon get access to new drugs and treatments more quickly.
A doctor from Wales says the destruction caused by the civil war in Syria is off the scale.
The family of a man who was murdered in Old Colwyn have paid tribute.
Police have confirmed a body found in Mid Wales is that of a missing runner.
1am - 2am
George Michael Faith
01:28
George Michael A Different Corner
01:22
Wham! I'm Your Man
01:18
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments