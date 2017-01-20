Welsh students on meeting Obama

Audio Welsh teacher remembers meeting Obama
Heart's hearing from people who were lucky enough to meet the US President when he came to Wales for the NATO summit in 2014.
Only a handful of people in Wales had the privilege of meeting President Obama when the NATO summit came to Wales.
Two of them were Carys and Joel who studied at Cardiff Metropolitan University and had had the honour of cooking and serving the American leader's food at Cardiff Castle.
They've told our reporter Steve Francis all about it:
Heart's hearing from people who were lucky enough to meet the US President when he came to Wales for the NATO summit in 2014.
Several employers in Wales have been named on a list of the UK's most inclusive workplaces for LGBT people.
Welsh Assembly Members have voted to back a bill that will give the country the power to vary income tax rates.
The Shadow Secretary of State for Wales warns leaving the European single market could cause lasting damage to Wales.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments