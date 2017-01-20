Welsh students on meeting Obama

Barrack Obama & Air Force One

Only a handful of people in Wales had the privilege of meeting President Obama when the NATO summit came to Wales.

Two of them were Carys and Joel who studied at Cardiff Metropolitan University and had had the honour of cooking and serving the American leader's food at Cardiff Castle.

They've told our reporter Steve Francis all about it:

