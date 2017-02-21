Welsh teacher refused entry to the US

It's been revealed a Muslim teacher from Wales was denied entry to the United States while on a school trip to New York.

Juhel Miah and a group from Llangatwg Comprehensive in Aberdulais, Neath Port Talbot, were travelling from Iceland when he was removed from the plane at Reykjavik on February 16.



A spokesman for Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council said the trip proceeded as planned but pupils and colleagues were left "shocked and distressed" after "popular and respected" Mr Miah was escorted from the aircraft by security personnel.



The council has written to the US Embassy in London to express its dismay at the treatment of one of its employees and said it understood that Mr Miah was refused permission by the United States authorities to fly to New York, despite being issued with a valid visa for travel.



The spokesman said:



"We are appalled by the treatment of Mr Miah and are demanding an explanation. The matter has also been raised with our local member of parliament.



"No satisfactory reason has been provided for refusing entry to the United States - either at the airport in Iceland or subsequently at the US Embassy in Reykjavik.



"Mr Miah attempted to visit the embassy but was denied access to the building.



"Understandably he feels belittled and upset at what appears to be an unjustified act of discrimination."



President Trump's executive order was hastily unveiled at the end of his first week in office.



While the White House boasted that he was fulfilling a campaign promise to toughen vetting procedures for people coming from countries with terror ties, the order caused chaos at airports in the US and sparked protests across the country.



In its original form, the order temporarily suspended all travel to the US for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days.



It was later put on hold by the courts and a revised version has not yet been signed though it is understood from a draft that the same seven countries - Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya - will be targeted.