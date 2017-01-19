Welsh teacher remembers meeting Obama

19th January 2017, 19:00

President Obama

Heart's hearing from people who were lucky enough to meet the US President when he came to Wales for the NATO summit in 2014.

Andrew Rothwell was the Deputy Headteacher at Mount Pleasant Primary in Newport when Obama popped in to see the pupils during his visit.

 He tells our reporter Danny Hayes it was thanks to a tweet from him that the American leader turned up to the school:

Outside of the Senedd in Cardiff Bay AMs back the Wales Bill

Welsh Assembly Members have voted to back a bill that will give the country the power to vary income tax rates.

