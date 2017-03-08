What the Spring Budget means for Wales

The Chancellor has set out his plans for the country's finances in the Spring Budget.

Philip Hammond says the Budget is "building the foundations of a more global Britain", but admitted "too many families are still feeling the squeeze".

Here's how the announcements will affect people in Wales.

What it means for your wages ...

Unemployment has fallen faster in Wales than other parts of the UK

High earning self-employed workers will pay 60p a week more in National Insurance contributions

What it means for your finances ...

A sugar tax of up to 24p a litre will be added to the price of some fizzy drinks

There won't be any changes to taxes on alcohol, tobacco or fuel duty

Changes to simplify terms and conditions to protect consumers from unexpected fees

What it means for Wales ...