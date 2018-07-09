Wife murderer dies behind bars

A man from Felinheli, who stabbed his estranged wife to death, has died in jail just weeks after being ordered to serve a minimum term of 14 years behind bars for her murder.

Paul Jordan, 54, had denied murdering Betty Jordan, 53, a care worker, in Bangor a year ago.

Jailing him for life at Caernarfon crown court, after he was convicted by a jury, Judge Rhys Rowlands told Jordan, who showed no emotion, that their children's loss was "profound."

He said: "There was a significant degree of premeditation on your part, the attack was planned. You left home intending to attack your wife."

The defendant had a mental illness, however, he had become obsessed with the belief she was having an affair. "You continued to labour under this false impression" Judge Rowlands declared.

A Prison Service spokesman has confirmed: "HMP Altcourse, Liverpool, prisoner Paul Martin Jordan died in custody on July 6.

"As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

Jordan remained silent throughout his trial about the tragic events, failing to give evidence. He had believed his estranged wife was having an affair although there was no evidence to support this. A psychiatrist said he had a severe mental illness.