Williams has affray charge dropped

9 March 2018, 17:34

Shane Williams

Criminal charges against Wales rugby legend Shane Williams have been dropped

The former player, 41, and his brother Dean, 37, were among six men facing a charge of affray following an alleged incident in Cardiff on December 2.

Cardiff Magistrates' Court heard the charges against the Williams brothers were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service on Wednesday.

The four other defendants appeared at the court, where they each pleaded not guilty to a charge of affray, on Friday.

Charges allege that the men "used or threatened unlawful violence towards another".

They are: Haydn Morgan, 42, of Bridgend, Dean Flowers, 32, of Thornhill, Cardiff, Aled James, 26 of Ferndale and Dave Wing, 54, of Cardiff.

Prosecuting, David Roberts told the court that he would "not comment" on why the affray charges had been dropped against Shane and Dean Williams.

"The case was discontinued on Wednesday," he said.

District Judge Steve Harmes released the four defendants on unconditional bail for a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on April 6.

