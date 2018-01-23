Woman, 80 dies after car crashes into river

An 80-year-old woman has died after her vehicle collided with railings and went into a river, South Wales Police have said.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 1.45pm and 2pm on Tuesday on Tylcha Wen Terrace in Tonyrefail.

South Wales Police said the woman, who lived locally, was driving a light blue coloured vehicle which collided with some railings at the bottom of the road.

"The vehicle has then descended the river bank and entered the river," a force spokeswoman said.

"Police officers have removed the driver from the vehicle and have been assisted by ambulance and fire service staff.

"Sadly the driver was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards.

"The driver's next of kin have been informed and a specially trained police officer has been deployed to support the deceased family."

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle before it or stopped to provide assistance, to come forward.

"The road remains closed whilst police carry out initial investigations and recovered the vehicle," the force spokeswoman said.

"South Wales Police would like to thank the people affected by the closure for their patience and understanding."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Wales Police serious collision investigation unit on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting reference 1800027595.