Woman avoids prosecution over her dad's death

A woman from Conwy who took her Dad to Switzerland so he could die has been told she won't be charged over his death.

93 year-old John Lenton's daughter, Sandra Holmes, and grandson, Scott, flew with him to Dignitas in Switzerland last year, breaking English law.

Both insisted the former soldier, who had Parkinson's, had asked them to.

Assisted suicide is illegal under the Suicide Act 1961 and can carry a sentence of up to 14 years' imprisonment, according to the NHS website.

A CPS spokeswoman said: "We received a file of evidence from North Wales Police in relation to the death of a 93-year-old man in Switzerland in 2017.

"We considered the circumstances of the case in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors and taking account of the relevant CPS legal guidance.

"We concluded a prosecution is not in the public interest and therefore no charges have been authorised."