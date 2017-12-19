Woman ordered to repay £50,000 in benefits

A woman from Swansea who pretended her husband walked out on her has been ordered to repay £50,000 in benefits.

Audrey Davies, 77, pretended to be home alone to claim pension credits, housing and council tax benefits.

She told DWP that her husband left her just three days after moving into a new home - and kept the bogus life going for eight years.

But a court heard Davies was living with her husband Davic as she wrongly claimed single person benefits.

Davies claimed the pair split after more than 25 years together - but remained friends and she had allowed mail to be delivered to her address.

But investigators proved her husband was living with Davies at her home in Penlan.

Davies pleaded guilty to three counts of dishonestly failing to notify the authorities of a change of circumstances.

She fraudulently claimed £31,793.28 in pension credits, £16,176.19 in housing benefits, and £1,706.20 in council tax benefits.

The court heard she was paying the money back at the rate of £188 per month from her benefits - even though it will take her more than 22 years up to her 100th birthday.

Craig Davies, defending, said the claims had initially been legitimate - but she failed to declare the fact the couple had reconciled.

He added that she had a range of health problems.

Judge Keith Thomas told Davies she had defrauded the authorities out of almost £50,000.

He said: "These offences are serious because if people take money they are not entitled to, other people go short."

Davies was sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for 18 months.