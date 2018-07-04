Woman spat in five-month old's face

A woman who spat in a baby's face during a racist rant at her grandmother in Pembroke Dock has been told to pay the child £200 in compensation.

46 year-old Michelle Field spat at the five-month old baby girl being pushed in her pram by her gran.

A court heard how Field made comments about "dirty, stinking gypsies" at the shocked woman.

The grandmother said: "I had never seen her before. I just carried on playing with my grandchild - I wanted her to go because she look to me like she was drunk."

But she was shocked when Field spat in her grand-daughter's face as she lay in her pram.

Field told the woman: "That's what I think of your child"

She said: "It was a shock, I did not expect her to turn around and do that."

The baby's mother arrived on the scene and rushed the child into a nearby hall in Pembroke Dock to wash the saliva off her face.

Witnesses saw her abusing the family - and Field was marched across the road to the nearby police station to be arrested.

In a victim impact statement, the baby's mother said the baby had at least ten separate hospital appointments for various tests before being given the all-clear.

Field maintained it was a case of mistaken identity - and that she would not spit at a baby, but she was found guilty of racially aggravated common assault at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.

She was sentenced her to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 24 months, with a 12 month community order, 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to the child.