The artist behind *that* Ronaldo statue has made a Bale bust

The artist behind *that* infamous statue of Cristiano Ronaldo has now been commissioned to design a bronze bust of Wales star Gareth Bale.

Emanuel Santos's original design of the Real star was widely ridiculed, with some critics saying it looked nothing like the Portuguese footballer.

But Santos has been commissioned again to honour Ronaldo's Welsh teammate, ahead of Bale's side playing in the Champions League final in his hometown.

Sculptor Emanuel Santos said: "I have become a bit famous since my Ronaldo artwork with people telling me how much it made them smile, so to bring another famous footballer to life is a true honour.

"Maybe I’ll create another one to make it a hat trick as they say in football."

The bust took 264 hours to complete, weighs 40kg and has an estimated value of £25,000.

There's been a mixed reaction to the Bale statue with some critics calling it "even worse than the original".

The Bale one is a little bit better — Gareth Hughes (@GazCeidiog) May 31, 2017

The bust will be on display at Paddy Power's store on St Mary Street in Cardiff until Sunday.