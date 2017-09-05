You Put WHAT in Welsh Cakes?!

5 September 2017, 14:30

Welshcakes

Former Bake Off Champion Nadiya Hussain has raised eyebrows across Wales with her unorthodox Welsh Cake recipe.

As part of her "British Food Adventure" TV show, the chef created Welsh Cakes flavoured with FENNEL SEEDS and blueberries.

She also proceeded to DIP them in blueberry coulis.

She admitted "Anybody who's Welsh will probably need some convincing, but I think they work".

Collectively, viewers across Wales were left aghast! What would nain with her Welsh Cake recipe passed down through generations think?!

 

 

 

