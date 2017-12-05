Bath could be fined over Faletau call up for Wales

Bath could receive a fine from Premiership Rugby for allowing Taulupe Faletau to play for Wales in Saturday's win over South Africa in Cardiff.

Premiership Rugby has confirmed it has charged Bath with allegedly breaching the English domestic league governing body's approved policies.

Bath released Faletau for Wales' clash with South Africa in a move that fell outside of World Rugby's official window for releasing players for Test duty.

And now Bath could be hit with monetary sanctions for allowing the British and Irish Lions back-rower to feature for Wales.

"Premiership Rugby confirms that Bath Rugby have today been charged with allegedly breaching Premiership Rugby approved policies," read a Premiership Rugby statement.

"The allegation relates to the Premiership Rugby Board policy around international duty and specifically Taulupe Faletau being released outside the periods specified in World Rugby Regulation 9.

"Bath Rugby have seven days to respond to the allegation and once that time has passed Premiership Rugby will issue a further update. Premiership Rugby will make no further comment until that time."