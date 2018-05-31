Ellis Jenkins to lead Wales for first time against South Africa

Wales wing George North has been switched to the centre for Saturday's clash against South Africa in Washington DC.

It will be 73 times-capped North's fourth Test start in midfield, and he will be partnered by Ospreys' Owen Watkin.

Head coach Warrren Gatland, who has rested almost all of the Wales players on British and Irish Lions duty in New Zealand last summer, hands a first cap to Cardiff Blues scrum-half Tomos Williams.

Williams will be partnered at half-back by his Blues colleague Gareth Anscombe in a team captained by Blues flanker Ellis Jenkins for the first time.

There are also opportunities for the likes of Scarlets wing Tom Prydie and Blues prop Dillon Lewis as Wales prepare to face a Springboks team containing seven uncapped players. It will be Prydie's first Wales appearance since 2013.

Ellis Jenkins named as captain in the #Wales team to face the #Springboks on Saturday. #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/UroCnHayZj — Heart Wales News (@heartwalesnews) May 31, 2018

Uncapped Dragons forward Aaron Wainwright features among the replacements, alongside a number of Scarlets players, including prop Wyn Jones, scrum-half Aled Davies and centre Hadleigh Parkes.

Fly-half Rhys Patchell, meanwhile, is due to be on the bench but he faces a fitness test ahead of the game, with Scarlets number nine Gareth Davies stepping in if Patchell fails it.

Gatland said: ""Saturday is a huge opportunity for this squad and for players individually. Everything we are doing is geared for the World Cup in 15 months' time, and the next three matches are a hugely important part of our development.

"This weekend is an opportunity for players to build on their Test rugby experience and lay a marker down for the jersey and for the position going forward."

After the South Africa game, Wales head to South America for Tests against Argentina on June 9 and 16.