Ex-Swansea boss has "nothing to prove" at new club

A Los Angeles Football Club executive says former Swansea boss Bob Bradley "doesn't have anything to prove" on his return to management.

It is a year to the day since the Welsh side sacked head coach Francesco Guidolin and made Bradley the first American to manage in the Premier League.

However, Bradley's dream move lasted just 11 games and 85 days as Swansea's poor form led to another abrupt change in management at the Liberty Stadium.

The man key to his Los Angeles appointment, LAFC executive vice-president of soccer operations John Thorrington, believes anti-American prejudice was partly to blame for his struggles.

The former midfielder knows all about the uphill battle for acceptance that Americans can face in the UK and believes the vastly-experienced coach will prove his capabilities with the Major League Soccer new boys.

"Look, I lived that as a player," Thorrington, who came through the youth system at Manchester United before playing for Huddersfield and Grimsby.

"When you come as an American into a UK locker room, you have to prove yourself doubly so.

"I think Bob accepted that challenge and I am not one of these people who typecast him based on results of 10 games, but rather his body of work.

"I know the challenge he was facing there - not as a coach, but certainly feeling. American coaches are where US players were 20 years ago.

"But, for me, if you know Bob, he doesn't have anything to prove."