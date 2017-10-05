French club poaches Webb from Wales

Rhys Webb has placed his Wales future in doubt after agreeing to join Toulon.

The scrum-half will move to France when his national dual contract expires next summer.

The Welsh Rugby Union and Ospreys have announced the Lions playyer's decision to move overseas, admitted they couldn't offer as much money as the French side.

A statement from the WRU explains: "Every effort to retain the player has been made.

"Whilst the news is disappointing, there is an understanding that on occasion market forces will make this impractical."

Warren Gatland is only permitted to select four players from clubs outside of Wales so the news of Webb's departure is a blow.

Established internationals Taulupe Faletau, Luke Charteris, Rhys Priestland, Jamie Roberts, George North and Liam Williams are already playing in the Aviva Premiership, while Dan Biggar joins Northampton in June.

Webb said: "It's been a huge wrench to be leaving the Ospreys after spending all of my playing career with the team.

"I have made lifelong friends on and off the pitch and I cannot speak highly enough of the quality of the coaching team, players and all of the staff involved within the Ospreys organisation.

"I will continue to give the region everything I can to make sure we have the best season possible and I would like to conclude by saying a heartfelt thanks to everyone within the Region for helping me achieve my goals within rugby

"I would like to thank the WRU and the Ospreys for their efforts during this process."