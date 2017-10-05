French club poaches Webb from Wales

5 October 2017, 11:01

Rhys Webb

Rhys Webb has placed his Wales future in doubt after agreeing to join Toulon.

The scrum-half will move to France when his national dual contract expires next summer.

The Welsh Rugby Union and Ospreys have announced the Lions playyer's decision to move overseas, admitted they couldn't offer as much money as the French side.

A statement from the WRU explains: "Every effort to retain the player has been made. 

"Whilst the news is disappointing, there is an understanding that on occasion market forces will make this impractical."

Warren Gatland is only permitted to select four players from clubs outside of Wales so the news of Webb's departure is a blow.

Established internationals Taulupe Faletau, Luke Charteris, Rhys Priestland, Jamie Roberts, George North and Liam Williams are already playing in the Aviva Premiership, while Dan Biggar joins Northampton in June.

Webb said: "It's been a huge wrench to be leaving the Ospreys after spending all of my playing career with the team. 

"I have made lifelong friends on and off the pitch and I cannot speak highly enough of the quality of the coaching team, players and all of the staff involved within the Ospreys organisation.

"I will continue to give the region everything I can to make sure we have the best season possible and I would like to conclude by saying a heartfelt thanks to everyone within the Region for helping me achieve my goals within rugby

"I would like to thank the WRU and the Ospreys for their efforts during this process."

Trending on Heart

What Hair Colour Should You Have?

QUIZ: Liven Up Your Look! Find Out What Crazy Hair Colour Would Suit Your Personality.
charitable celebs canvas

These Charitable Celebs Have The BIGGEST Hearts

Lorraine drops the C bomb

Lorraine Viewers Are Furious That She Said The C Word On Todays Show!
The Chase - The Dark Destroyer 2

The Dark Destroyer Puts On UNBELIEVABLE Performance On 'The Chase’ - But Doesn’t Know His Christmas Films!

Latest News

See more Latest News

JD Sports founders march back to stock market with Footasylum IPO

Zak Hardaker out of Grand Final for 'breach of club rules'

German firms told to prepare for a 'very hard' Brexit

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News