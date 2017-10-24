Gatland: Priestland in but Roberts out

Wales boss Warren Gatland has welcomed a "rejuvenated" Rhys Priestland into his squad for this season's autumn Tests.

But while the Bath fly-half - who has not started a Wales game since the 2015 World Cup opener against Uruguay - returns, there are no places among a 36-man group for 93 times-capped centre Jamie Roberts, Scarlets midfielder Scott Williams or long-serving lock Luke Charteris.

There is a call-up for New Zealand-born Scarlets centre Hadleigh Parkes, even though he will not be eligible until the series finale against South Africa on December 2, by which time he will have completed his residency qualification.

Parkes is joined by four other uncapped players in the squad: Ospreys centre Owen Watkin, his regional team-mate and flanker Sam Cross, who was part of the Great Britain rugby sevens squad at last year's Rio Olympics, plus Dragons prop Leon Brown and hooker Elliot Dee.

Priestland needed one of four available wild-card picks to represent Wales this season until the Welsh Rugby Union last week changed its national player selection policy.

"He looks calm and relaxed at the moment and playing with a lot of confidence," head coach Gatland said.

"That was what we had in 2011, a Rhys Priestland who did so well at the World Cup. He was very, very good for us.

"He is the type of player when he has got that self-belief and confidence, the better he plays. That's the big challenge for us, to keep him being confident, not reading social media and negative reports.

"That has had a negative impact on him in the past. It was one of the reasons why he made the decision to leave Wales, to get away from it, and I think it has been good for him.

"He has been rejuvenated as a player. He is playing exceptionally well in that Bath team."

Scrum-half Rhys Webb, who will be ineligible for Wales under the new 60-cap rule covering players who play outside the country when he joins French heavyweights Toulon next season, also features, with lock Alun Wyn Jones continuing as captain..

On Webb's situation, Gatland added: "It is disappointing from my perspective that he is not potentially going to be available for selection at the World Cup. There has been a policy change where unfortunately Rhys Webb has been the one who has been affected.

"Is the policy better than we had before? Absolutely, because if you looked at what was there for the World Cup in 2019 then we would have only been able to pick two wildcard players. And that would have been two wildcards from potentially (Taulupe) Faletau, Webb, (Dan) Biggar, (George) North, Liam Williams and maybe a couple of others as well.

"But those are all now available to us. The unfortunate thing is that Rhys Webb has been captured by this, which is disappointing, but there is a lot of water to pass under the bridge between now and 12 months.

"I wasn't involved in the discussions with the Union (Welsh Rugby Union) and the regions. I was consulted about the number in terms of the caps. The regions have been pushing hard for a 70-cap limit over the last 12 months, and I personally felt that was too high.

"So I had been involved in the discussion about the cap limit and trying to get what I thought was a fair number. Unfortunately, Rhys was the one who was captured on that number.

"But I must reiterate I haven't been involved in any discussions with the regions in terms of agreeing this policy between the Union and the regions."

Wales kick off their autumn campaign against Australia on November 11.