Here's what a win or draw would mean for Wales

Wales and the Republic of Ireland go head-to-head at the Cardiff City Stadium tonight.

Both nations are hoping to for a victory as the winner of the Group D game will qualify for the World Cup playoffs,

But what results do we need to make it to Russia?

WE WIN

A victory for Wales over Ireland will guarantee us a place in the play-offs as one of the eight best group runners-up.

It could also be enough for top spot in the group if Serbia fail to beat Georgia.

WE DRAW

A draw would guarantee Wales second place in the group, but that may not be enough for a play-off place.

We could go top in the event of an unlikely Serbian defeat.

But a win for Croatia or Ukraine would scupper Wales. If Croatia draw and score more goal Wales will miss out on a play-off place to Croatia on fair play points as it stands.

Our only remaining hope would be for Greece to fail to beat Gibraltar in Group H, and for Bosnia-Herzegovina to overtake them and become the 'worst' runners-up, which is unlikely.

WE LOSE

Winning is the only option for the Republic and any kind of victory would give them a play-off place.

They would top the group if Serbia lost to Georgia.