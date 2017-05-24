Scarlets wing Steff Evans cleared to play Munster

Dollman and Shingler called up for Wales
Phil Dollman and Aaron Shingler have been called up to the Wales squad.
Scarlets wing Steff Evans has been cleared to play in Saturday's Guinness PRO12 final against Munster.
Evans was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Leinster centre Garry Ringrose during the PRO12 semi-final in Dublin last Friday.
But a disciplinary panel that convened in Edinburgh on Wednesday ruled by a majority decision that the red card issued to Evans should be rescinded.
It means the uncapped 22-year-old is also available for Wales' Tests against Tonga and Samoa next month after being selected in the tour squad.
A statement released on behalf of the PRO12 read: "The disciplinary panel - Roddy Dunlop QC (chair), Roddy MacLeod and Iain Leslie (all Scotland) - decided, by a majority, that the player undertook a lawful tackle in a manner that was consistent with the laws of the game.
"The tackle only became dangerous as a result of the intervention of Scarlets No 3 (Samson Lee)."
The panel referenced itself to the decision of an appeal committee made during the 2015 World Cup when three-week bans imposed on Scotland forwards Ross Ford and Richie Gray for a joint-tackle against Samoa were overturned on appeal.
The Scarlets, despite losing Evans just before half-time, produced a memorable performance to see off Leinster 27-15 and a book an Aviva Stadium return trip this weekend.
Phil Dollman and Aaron Shingler have been called up to the Wales squad.
David Moyes has resigned as manager of Sunderland following the club's relegation from the Premier League.
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante has been named the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Season.
A pitchside video review resulted in Argentina being reduced to 10 men in their Under-20 World Cup clash against England.
Now playing: The best feel good music
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments