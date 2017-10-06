Wales boss "positive" about crucial World Cup qualifier

Chris Coleman has brushed aside the yellow peril fears which threaten to harm our journey to the World Cup.

Wales have seven players carrying yellow cards into Friday's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Georgia in Tbilisi - skipper Ashley Williams, Aaron Ramsey, James Chester, Ben Davies, Joe Ledley, Andy King and Hal Robson-Kanu.

They are all one booking away from missing the Republic of Ireland's visit to Cardiff on Monday, a game set to determine whether Wales make next month's play-offs.

But Wales boss Coleman has Georgia on his mind, rather than the Republic, with two wins potentially needed to reach the play-offs.

"All we have to think about is Georgia," Coleman said at his pre-match press conference.

"If you are on a yellow and need to take another, so be it.

"We just have to go and get a performance and a result, we can't go into it thinking about the consequences for other games afterwards.

"We have never been able to do that. If there's ever a sign of that from us, we never ever produce a performance.

"We have to take care of Georgia - that's all that matters."

The absence of talisman Gareth Bale will thrust Aaron Ramsey further in to the spotlight on the occasion of his 50th cap.

The Arsenal midfielder was outstanding when Bale was suspended for the 1-1 draw away to group leaders Serbia in June.

"We know Aaron's capabilities in changing the outlook of a game in any given moment," Coleman said.

"He can create something or score from nothing.

"He won't be thinking this is his 50th cap and getting carried away with that.

"He'll be thinking this is what he needs to do and what we have been working on, and if he's anywhere near his best we've always got a chance of having a positive result."

Coleman was keen to put the record straight on the injury that has cost them their Real Madrid star Bale.

Bale's calf problem has overshadowed Wales' preparations this week, the 28-year-old ruled out after his injured calf was scanned.

Wales feared Bale could be out of action for several weeks, possibly even ruling him out of potential play-off games in November.

But European champions Real said on Wednesday that Bale had been diagnosed with "swelling but no tear in the soleus muscle of his left leg" and could be back playing in two weeks.

Wales are keen to play down any talk of a club versus country row and Coleman said: "Gareth turned up Sunday night with everybody else.

"He felt a bit of discomfort in his calf and we immediately scanned him at 8.30 on Monday morning.

"He's not trained with us or been in any session with us, not on the grass or the cool down. No session with us at all.

"We all know he had a problem in his hamstring with Madrid and he was trying to get through that.

"We have to wait and see how long (he is out) - that news will come from Real Madrid."