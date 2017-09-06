Wales focus on "winning" not World Cup

Ben Davies says Wales are focused on winning rather than a convoluted journey to the World Cup in Russia next summer.

The 2-0 win in Moldova takes us into second place in Group D above the Republic of Ireland, who were beaten by Serbia in Dublin.

Serbia now look strong favourites to win the group and qualify automatically for the 2018 World Cup.

But wins in the final two games, against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland, could lift Chris Coleman's side in to the top eight.

"Not much has changed for us, we felt we needed four wins and we have done half the job," Davies said after wins over Austria and Moldova gave Wales their first six points from a qualifying double header since autumn 2011.

"we can only control what we can - by winning all our games.

Wales play Georgia in Tbilisi in October before welcoming the Republic to Cardiff three days later.

The Republic had a four-point advantage over Wales before the last two games, but Martin O'Neill's side have slipped to third after picking up only one point from a trip to Georgia and the home game with Serbia.

"It is all down to the last two matches now," Davies said.

"It looks like Serbia are picking up results, but if we win our games it is all down to us.

"If we win then we have done our job."

Wales had to wait until the final 10 minutes in Chisinau to break Moldova's resistance.

Moldova are bottom of the group without a win and have not won a competitive fixture since 2013.

But they were looking good for a point until Hal Robson-Kanu headed home Ben Woodburn's cross, the Liverpool teenager again having a significant impact after scoring on his debut against Austria.

Aaron Ramsey's deflected shot in stoppage time secured the three points for Wales.

"We were a bit sloppy at times in the first half," Davies said.

"In the second half we created a lot more chances and we were more organised.

"That's when you have to dig deep and keep the belief, and when you've got someone like Ben Woodburn anything can happen.

"In the end I thought it was quite a professional performance. It was difficult, but exactly what we needed to do."