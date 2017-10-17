Wales hooker admits he had a lucky escape from a lion

Wales hooker Scott Baldwin was told escaping serious injury, following an encounter with a lion, was "like winning the lottery".

The 29-year-old was bitten while stroking the lion at a game park in South Africa prior to the Ospreys PRO14 game against the Cheetahs last month.

"The bite went straight through the other side of the hand, but I was really lucky it didn't hit any tendons or ligaments," Baldwin said.

"The surgeon said it was the best possible outcome I could have had after being bitten by a lion."

The wound was initially stitched up but there were fears Baldwin could lose his hand as an infection set in.

"The infection was the major issue, the surgeon said there was a chance I could lose my hand due to the infection.

"I was transferred to Morrison hospital in Swansea to see a plastic surgeon, and he cleaned it out once more.

"Because they had packed it with all stuff to stop the infection, my skin was so loose he didn't have to take a skin graft, so I was really fortunate there."

Coach Steve Tandy described Baldwin as "pretty stupid" following Ospreys' 44-25 defeat to the Cheetahs.

"I've had the stitches out and hopefully will be back in training sometime in the coming week," said Baldwin.

"Steve Tandy has said we just need to get past it now. It is what it is, we just need to move on now."