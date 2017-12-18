Wales star leaves Gloucester for Rodney Parade

Wales international hooker Richard Hibbard will leave Aviva Premiership club Gloucester at the end of this season.

Hibbard, 34, has agreed a three-year deal with the Newport-based Dragons.

And he will follow his current Gloucester team-mate and fellow Wales international Ross Moriarty to Rodney Parade next term.

Hibbard, who has won 38 caps for Wales and played in all three British and Irish Lions Tests on the 2013 Australia tour, joined Gloucester three years ago and has made more than 90 appearances for them.

"It's been an incredibly difficult decision," Hibbard said, in a statement released by the club.

"The reason it's been so tough is that I have become so attached to Gloucester during my time here. I've probably played some of my very best rugby in Cherry and White, and I've enjoyed it so much.

"Gloucester has become a real part of me, and always will be, and I am proud to be able to say that.

"I hope people can see that I've bought into that, have always given it 100 per cent and promise that I will continue to do so for the rest of my time here.

"Finishing my career in Wales is important to me, though, and this opportunity has probably come a little sooner than I expected. But to have the chance to finish on a high, back home in Wales in front of family and friends, is an exciting one."

Gloucester rugby director David Humphreys added: "We knew what we were getting when 'Hibbs' joined the club - an absolute warrior - and he has more than lived up to that.

"The part he has played for Gloucester Rugby over the past few seasons cannot be over-estimated."

The Dragons, meanwhile, confirmed Hibbard's arrival, as he becomes their latest signing as part of a major rebuilding project.

"Richard is an outstanding hooker and is someone that will add to our squad on and off the field," Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman told the Welsh region's official website.

"He has huge experience at the highest level, and given that we have a very young squad at present, that expertise will be invaluable."