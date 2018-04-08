Welsh cyclist claims first Commonwealth title

Team Wales cyclist Elinor Barker has claimed her first Commonwealth title, with victory in the women's points race

The Olympic team pursuit champion had chosen not to contest the pursuit races here and her fresher legs showed as she took a lap on the field midway through, giving her all the cushion she needed.

"It feels amazing, it's a really good feeling," said the former world champion.

The 23-year-old from Cardiff revealed it had always been the plan for her to skip the pursuits - to the extent she did not even bring her pursuit bike with her to Brisbane - but said that alone was not the key to victory.

"I think it's more the fresh legs within the race," she said.

"I didn't contest any of the first four sprints because I really wanted to take a lap.

"I've been studying races and watching for signs of when people are struggling a little bit.

"There were four or five people I was watching and when I saw those signs I was going to go."

Elsewhere, Scotland's Neil Fachie, piloted by Matt Rotherham, picked up a second gold of the Games in the men's B&VI sprint, beating James Ball and Peter Mitchell of Wales after breaking the world record in qualifying.