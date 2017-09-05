Wales Go Yellow and Black Tonight!

Wales have unveiled a one-off shirt for the crucial game against Moldova.

Wales have recently worn a grey kit for away matches. Considered unlucky by some supporters, Chris Coleman's boys have yet to pick up a win whilst wearing it.

It won't be the first time Wales have worn yellow, with a number of different striking numbers through the years.

Many fans have taken to it already, comparing the black and yellow colour scheme to the Flag of Saint David - a black and yellow cross.

Unfortunately though, for those hoping to get their hands on their own, the FAW have already confirmed there are currently no plans for it to go on sale.

The yellow away shirt for tonight's Wales match is #Wales — John Andrew Jones (@JohnAndrewJones) September 5, 2017

The new yellow & black #Wales away shirt is lovely. Shame it's only a one-off for tonight. Hope enough fans request it to make it permanent. — Mark Carter (@MarkLewisCarter) September 5, 2017