Ruth Jones has devastating Gavin & Stacey news!

12 September 2017, 12:11

Gavin & Stacey

Ruth Jones has some delivered some bad news for fans of Gavin & Stacey!

Larry Lamb, who played Gavin's father Mick Shipman in the show, recently hinted here could be a big screen version of the Welsh sitcom.

But Ruth has put the rumours to bed, and completely ruled out a return to Barry Island.

Speaking to 'Lorraine' on ITV, Ruth explained "that is absolutely it".

"There is definitely, definitely, definitely, definitely, not going to be anymore Gavin & Stacey. It's done now.

"You can watch it on Sky all the time, or get the box-set!

So although we won't be seeing Nessa on our screens anytime soon, Ruth will be back on TV this month with 'Stella'.

It's the sixth and last ever series of the Sky 1 show, and Ruth told Lorraine: "There's a dramatic ending for the series! 

"There'll be some tears, but some laughs as well!"

And before you ask, Ruth's already ruled out writing more 'Stella', even before the final series has aired.

"There are no plans for more Stella at the moment, but I am writing a novel. 

"That's a different way of writing so that's what I'm concentrating on."

