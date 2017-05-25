Welsh star lands "Wicked" role in the West End

Welsh theatre star Sophie Evans has been cast as "Glinda" in the West End show Wicked.

The show tells the backstory of the Wizard Of Oz's witches Elphaba and Glinda before they became known as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch.

The 24-year-old from Tonypandy will join the cast of the musical in July after being a runner-up in the "Over The Rainbow" talent show in 2010.

The programme followed the search for a new theatre star to play Dorothy in Andrew Lloyd Webber's production of The Wizard Of Oz.

Sophie lost out to actress and singer Danielle Hope in the grand final.

Can't wait to be part of such an incredible show and work with an insanely talented cast and have lots and lots of giggles @WickedUK — ѕopн (@SophieEvans1993) May 25, 2017

Alice Fearn, who has been the stand-in for the part of Elphaba, will now take over that role.

Wicked is the 17th longest running show in West End theatre history, and a three-time winner of the WhatsOnStage Award for "Best West End Show".

The new London cast will take over their roles on July 24th.