New Year's Honours in Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire has brought home 23 awards in the New Year's Honours list.

They include a CBE, which is awarded for having a prominent but lesser role at national level, or a leading role at regional level. You can also get one for a distinguished, innovative contribution to any area.

There are eight British Empire Medals (BEMs), which are given for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community. This could be a long-term charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work of a relatively short duration (3 to 4 years) that has made a significant difference.

Those awarded OBEs have been recognised for having a major local role in any activity, including work which has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

And those given MBEs have been rewarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community which will have had a long-term, significant impact.

The full list of those honoured in Hertfordshire is as follows:

BEM

Fiona McCormack. For services to Children and Young Adults with Special Educational Needs in Essex, Hertfordshire and London.

Harry Bibring. For services to Holocaust Education. (Bushey Heath)

Ann Browning. Chairman, Berkhamsted Committee, The Children's Society. For charitable services. (Berkhamsted)

Josef Perl. For services to Holocaust Education. (Bushey Heath)

Lisa Turner. For services to the community in the Four Churches Benifice, South Cambridgeshire. (Royston)

Harry Spiro. For services to Holocaust Education. (Radlett)

Maryon Stewart. Founder, Angelus Foundation. For services to Drug Education. (Bushey)

Andrew Marshallsay. Fire Service Trainer, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. For voluntary service to the Fire Cadets Unit and the Fire Service Youth Training Association. (Bedfordshire)

CBE

Kevin Sadler. Director, Courts and Tribunals Development, HM Courts and Tribunals Service. For services to the Administration of Justice. (Hertfordshire)

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Rosemary Hadfield. Member, the Clement Danes Trust Board and Associate Governor, Westfield Academy in Hertfordshire. For services to Education. (Chorleywood)

MBE

Morris Bright. Leader, Hertsmere Borough Council. For services to Local Government. (Borehamwood)

Derek Kenneth Clarke. Duke of Edinburgh's Award Coordinator, Broxbourne and Richard Hale Schools. For services to Young People in Hertfordshire. (Hertfordshire)

Keith Dennis Sears. Formerly inspector, Sports Ground Safety Authority. For services to Sport. (Rickmansworth)

Mrs Anne Hendy. Teacher, Hitchin Girls School. For services to Education. (Hitchin)

OBE

Dr David Docherty. Chief executive, National Centre for Universities and Business. For services to Higher Education and Business. (Abbots Langley)

Barbara Holm. Principal, Westminster Adult Education Service and Founder, National Adult Community Learning Support and Development Network. For services to Adult Education. (Hatfield)

Aina Khan. For services to the Protection of Women and Children in Unregistered Marriages. (Cheshunt)

Bernard Lane. Grade 6 Tackling Crime Unit, Crime Policing and Fire Group, Home Office. For services to Community Safety and Reducing Crime. (Hertfordshire)

Gavin Oldham. For services to Children and Young People through The Share Foundation. (Tring)

Paul Taiano. Chair of Governors, Central School of Speech and Drama. For services to Drama Training and Horse Racing Welfare. (Hertfordshire)

Dr Richard Wilson. Chief executive officer, Independent Game Developers Association. For services to the Video Game Industry. (Welwyn Garden City)

QUEEN'S POLICE MEDAL

Charles Hall. Chief Constable, Hertfordshire Constabulary.