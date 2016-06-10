Queen's Birthday Honours - Hertfordshire

The Queen's Birthday Honours List has been published.

Here are the people from Hertfordshire receiving honours.

CBE

Stephen Edward Kershaw. Director of Strategy and Partnerships Immigration Enforcement, Home Office. For services to Border Security, Policing and Education. (Chorleywood, Hertfordshire)

Timothy Charles Sawyer. Chief executive Officer Start Up Loans. For services to Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs. (Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire)

Professor Michael Philip Thorne. Formerly vice-Chancellor Anglia Ruskin University. For services to Higher Education. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

OBE

Richard James Hill. Formerly Headteacher, Colnbrook Special School, Hertfordshire. For services to Education. (Harpenden, Hertfordshire)

Timothy Steiner. Founder and chief executive officer, Ocado. For services to the Economy. (Hatfield, Hertfordshire)

MBE

Mrs Jacqueline Dawn Bonfield. For services to the Promotion of Diversity in Engineering. (Hertfordshire)

Keith Charles Brown. Chair of Governors, College of North East London. For services to Further Education. (Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire)

Miss Angela Leonora Joseph. Community Fire Volunteer, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. For service to Fire Safety. (Watford, Hertfordshire)

Mrs Lin O'Brien. Chief executive Officer, Hertfordshire Catering Ltd., Hertfordshire County Council. For services to Education. (Hatfield, Hertfordshire)

Barry Smith. Co-founder, Skyscanner. For services to Technology and Travel. (Harpenden, Hertfordshire)

Mrs Diana Judith Burdett. School secretary, The Grove Infant and Nursery School, Harpenden. For services to Education. (Harpenden, Hertfordshire)

David James Furnell. For services to charities and the community in Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire. (Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire)

Ms Lesley Rowe. Manager, Kingsgate Resource Centre for Older People. For services to Older People in Camden. (Hertfordshire)

Mrs Hilary Ann Spiers. For services to the community in Stevenage and Knebworth, Hertfordshire. (Stevenage, Hertfordshire)