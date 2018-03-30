Kidtropolis, the UK's best kids event is coming to the NEC!

This incredible event is the perfect thing to keep your kids occupied this Easter holiday.

Stuck for something to do with the kids during the Easter holidays?

Fear not, because tickets to Kidtropolis, the UK's best Kids event, are now on sale!

Taking place from Friday 6th April to Sunday 8th April, Kidtropolis is fun for all the family and is aimed at those with kids under the age of 12.

Heading the line up will be kids mega star Kira Kosarin, from The Thundermans, with an on stage Q and A and a meet and greet on both the Saturday and Sunday of the event.

Activities include a giant 60 metre long inflatable obstacle course, the MEGA Magazine gaming zone, roller skating, inflatable slides, a carousel, soft play, trampolining and arts and craft.

Kidtropolis tickets are on sale now and are priced at £9.99* for a four hour session. Morning sessions are from 9.30am, afternoon sessions from 2pm.

*Tickets are plus an admin fee. Book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment here, tickets are limited. T’s and C’s apply.