Memorial 10 Years On From Four Warwickshire Firefighters Deaths

A special memorial is to be held for Ian Reid, John Averis, Ashley Stephens and Darren Yates-Badley who died in a factory blaze near Stratford.

The vegetable packing plant in Atherstone on Stour, which was the size of four football pitches, caught fire in a suspected arson attack on the 2nd of November 2007

It became the biggest loss of life to the fire service in England since the Blitz.

100 firefighters from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were mobilised to the scene. Ian Reid, was rescued but died later in hospital. Due to the debris and the instability of the building the bodies of John Averis, Ashley Stephens and Darren Yates-Badley were not recovered until the 6th November.

Our reporter Emma Reid was there that fireworks weekend shadowing Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service covering a 'day in the life of a firefighter'.

She's gone back to the scene in Atherstone-on-Stour for Heart:

VIDEO: 10 years since a factory fire in #Warwickshire killed 4 firefighters, our reporter Emma Reid has gone back to the scene #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/H9d2IJ4VBO — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) 2 November 2017

All four men will be remembered at a special service at St Mary’s Church in Warwick at 2pm.