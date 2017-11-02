Memorial 10 Years On From Four Warwickshire Firefighters Deaths

2 November 2017, 06:33

Atherstone fire

A special memorial is to be held for Ian Reid, John Averis, Ashley Stephens and Darren Yates-Badley who died in a factory blaze near Stratford.

The vegetable packing plant in Atherstone on Stour, which was the size of four football pitches, caught fire in a suspected arson attack on the 2nd of November 2007 

It became the biggest loss of life to the fire service in England since the Blitz.

100 firefighters from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were mobilised to the scene. Ian Reid, was rescued but died later in hospital. Due to the debris and the instability of the building the bodies of John Averis, Ashley Stephens and Darren Yates-Badley were not recovered until the 6th November.

Our reporter Emma Reid was there that fireworks weekend shadowing Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service covering a 'day in the life of a firefighter'. 

She's gone back to the scene in Atherstone-on-Stour for Heart:

All four men will be remembered at a special service at St Mary’s Church in Warwick at 2pm.

Trending on Heart

Strictly Alexandra Burke Feud Asset

A Strictly Feud Is Heating Up As Alexandra And Her Partner Are 'At War'
Kate Middleton Choir

There Is A Kate Middleton Choir And Yes It's As Bonkers As It Sounds
And and Dec I'm A Celeb

Did ITV Just Confirm That Both Ant AND Dec Are Returning To The Jungle?!
Eddie Redmayne expecting second baby

Eddie Redmayne Is Expecting His Second Child With Wife Hannah Bagshawe!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Why the Bank of England has raised interest rates

Bank of England hikes interest rates to 0.5%

Trump tipped to name Jerome Powell new Fed chair

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News