47 Years In Prison For Black Country Drugs Gang

A drugs ring which peddled heroin and cocaine in the Black Country has been jailed for more than 47 years after being busted by West Midlands Police.

The six-strong group were behind a £1.5 million Class A operation which saw phone hotlines set up to organise the sale and delivery of drugs.

Officers caught members of the empire - headed by 32-year-old Lea Brown, from Dudley last year.

Brown used his second-in-command Jason Isaarq to recruit ’runners’ who would bag up, store and distribute the drugs mainly around Dudley and Lye areas from 2015.

All six members of the drugs gang were sentenced to a total of 47 years and three months today.

Detective Sergeant Leighton Shingles from Force CID, who led the investigation, said: "This was a highly sophisticated operation supplying a substantial amount of Class A drugs in the region.

"They were very thorough in trying to cover their tracks but officers worked tirelessly to investigate and secure evidence to expose the illegal business.

"Everyone knows the potentially fatal consequences which drugs can have and there is no doubt they would have still been supplying cocaine and heroin on our streets now had we not managed to shut the network down.

"Getting money for drugs can often be the catalyst for other crimes such as burglary and robbery, causing more misery in our neighbourhoods.

"I would like to thank the public for the information they provided that helped us catch these men; these sentences should act as deterrent for anyone who thinks they can make easy money selling drugs."



Sentences

Lea Brown, of Tanfield Road, Dudley, received a ten year behavioural order and 16 years imprisonment for conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine

Jason Isaarq, of Robin Hood Road, Quarry Bank, received a ten year behavioural order and eight years six months imprisonment for conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin

Anthony Smith, of Heath Road, Dudley, received seven years eight months conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine

Hammas Naeem, of Valley Road, Stourbridge, received four years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Ian Martin, of Hillside Avenue, Quarry Bank, received three years and ten months for conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin

Timothy Pascall, of Ashfield Crescent, Dudley, received seven years and three months for conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin and dangerous driving