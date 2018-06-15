70 Firefighters Tackle Scrapyard Fire Near Coventry

15 June 2018, 15:35

Teams from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue have been dealing with the fire since around 10am after receiving a number of calls.

 

 

Residents living nearby have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

 

 

Plumes of smoke can still be seen for miles across the city, as firefighters remain at the site on the A45. 

 

Drivers are being urged to take care on the surrounding roads. 

 

 

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue said: "We expect to be at the incident for some time." 

  

  

Coventry Airport closed this morning because of the fire and is still yet to reopen. 

 

 

North Warwickshire Police are also at the scene.  

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

 

