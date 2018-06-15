70 Firefighters Tackle Scrapyard Fire Near Coventry

Teams from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue have been dealing with the fire since around 10am after receiving a number of calls.

Huge fire at Whites of Coventry, Ryton! I hope no one is anywhere near that pic.twitter.com/ObaX0HzIOY — Dan Martin (@danielxmartin) 15 June 2018

Residents living nearby have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Currently we have over 70 firefighters dealing with a deep seated fire at a scrap metal site. The fire is being controlled, but there is still a large smoke flume, so please keep doors and windows closed. pic.twitter.com/ufLV3IlZ8u — Warwickshire FRS (@WarksFireRescue) 15 June 2018

Plumes of smoke can still be seen for miles across the city, as firefighters remain at the site on the A45.

Drivers are being urged to take care on the surrounding roads.

Whites of Coventry Scrapyard confirmed source of the fire



(Passenger video!) pic.twitter.com/Q5pZNSbDEm — Mark Hornby (@mark_hornby) 15 June 2018

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue said: "We expect to be at the incident for some time."

Our crews are still dealing with a large fire at a scrap metal site. We are working hard to tackle the fire and are working with the @EnvAgencyMids to reduce any potential environmental impact. We expect to be at the incident for some time. pic.twitter.com/6opygz8gi8 — Warwickshire FRS (@WarksFireRescue) 15 June 2018

Coventry Airport closed this morning because of the fire and is still yet to reopen.

Massive fire near Ryton Coventry pic.twitter.com/URiRCc8O1y — Paul Hutch (@paulelrocks) 15 June 2018

North Warwickshire Police are also at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown.