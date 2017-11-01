Armed Police Shut Birmingham Road After Kebab Shop Shooting

1 November 2017, 16:28

Soho Road Birmingham Shooting Nov 2017

West Midlands Police say armed officers turned up in Birmingham in minutes last night after shots were fired at a kebab shop.

Police say they were were alerted at 10.50pm to reports of a firearm discharge in Soho Road, Handsworth, at Spices kebab house.

No-one was injured in the take-away and enquiries are underway; a car found crashed nearby has been recovered by police and will be forensically examined.

Chief Inspector Colin Mattinson from West Midlands Police Force CID, said: "We’re working hard to establish exactly what happened.

"It’s believed shots were fired into the take-away. No-one was hurt in the shop and enquiries have been made with regional hospitals to see if anyone has presented with injuries consistent with a firearm discharge. No victims have been identified.

"If anyone saw what happened, or was in the area at the time and saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene, I’d urge them to get in touch."

Armed police arrived at the scene within minutes of the shooting and the area was sealed off to preserve evidence.

Soho Road reopened around 3 o'clock this afternoon (1st November).

