Aston Villa Legend Graham Taylor Dies

Inmates Threw Missiles During Birmingham Jail Riot
Details have started to emerge about what happened in Birmingham prison during a 12 hour riot.
Former Aston Villa and Wolves manager Graham Taylor has died
The world of football is paying tribute to legend Graham Taylor, who has died from a suspected heart attack at the age of 72.
He had two spells in charge at Villa, as well as being in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers for a year.
His family said in a statement: "With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack.
"The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss."
Sir Elton John has taken to Twitter to share his sadness at today's news:
I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Graham's passing. He was like a brother to me. I love you Graham. I will miss you very much. pic.twitter.com/FD8lEt7pQS— Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 12, 2017
Alan Shearer tweeted:
Completely shocked by news of Graham Taylor. Always held him in the very highest regard - the man who gave me my first @england cap. So sad.— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 12, 2017
Gary Lineker:
Very sad news that Graham Taylor has passed away. An outstanding manager, lover of football and thoroughly decent man.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 12, 2017
Aston Villa and Wolves, who play each other in the Championship this weekend have remembered their former manager.
A watchdog has warned probation officers in Staffordshire are supervising up to 80 offenders at any one time - leaving the public at greater risk.
Four men, including three from the West Midlands, have been jailed for a total of 15 years for stabbing a man in Shropshire.
A couple who stole more than £100,000 pounds worth of designer clothes in Birmingham and across the country have been jailed.
