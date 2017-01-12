Aston Villa Legend Graham Taylor Dies

12th January 2017, 18:53

Graham Taylor Football Aston Villa Wolves England

Former Aston Villa and Wolves manager Graham Taylor has died

The world of football is paying tribute to legend Graham Taylor, who has died from a suspected heart attack at the age of 72.

He had two spells in charge at Villa, as well as being in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers for a year.

His family said in a statement: "With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack.

"The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss."

Sir Elton John has taken to Twitter to share his sadness at today's news:

Alan Shearer tweeted:

Gary Lineker:

Aston Villa and Wolves, who play each other in the Championship this weekend have remembered their former manager.

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Simon Beale

1am - 4am

Email the show

Text 'HEART' to 82122

Simon Beale

On TV: 55 British Hits Of The 90s

11pm - 3am

Watch heart TV

  • Seal Crazy

    01:44

    iTunes

  • Ronan Keating , Boyzone When You Say Nothing At All

    01:31

    iTunes

  • The La's There She Goes

    01:28

    iTunes

  • Beats International Dub Be Good To Me

    01:17

    iTunes

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter