Birmingham Bricklayer Sentenced For Trying To Join I.S

Trump Visit Could Be Good For Business
Birmingham Chamber of Commerce told Heart that the city would be foolish to turn away the US President.
Humza Ali had trained for battle at a paintballing centre in the city
A Birmingham bricklayer has been sentenced to 9 years in a young offender's institute for trying to join so-called Islamic State.
20 year-old Humza Ali from Bromford Lane in Ward End - trained for battle at a paintballing centre in Hockley Heath.
A second man, 19 year-old Zeb Ali from Washwood Heath got 21 months for distributing extremist literature.
ACC Marcus Beale, Counter Terrorism Lead for West Midlands Police, said:
"These men had a large amount of imagery, videos and documents on their phones, we also had evidence that Ali tried to get into Turkey for onward travel to Syria in order to fight for Daesh.
"We cannot underestimate the dangerous nature of the propaganda produced by Daesh and the influence it can have; which is why it is so important to hold to account those who share with others these social media posts.
"If anyone is concerned that a friend or family member is thinking of travelling to Syria it is very important that they tell us as soon as possible. Police and other agencies can offer support to help safeguard those who are vulnerable to radicalisers.
"The sooner we can intervene, the better chance we have of preventing young people from becoming embroiled in the conflict and facing potential prosecution."
Birmingham Chamber of Commerce told Heart that the city would be foolish to turn away the US President.
The officers are being held over an alleged conspiracy to steal and sell drugs.
The attack left a fitness competitor with 60 stitches on New Year's Day 2017
4 year-old Daniel Pelka died after being starved and beaten in 2012
7pm - 10pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
8pm - 10pm
Now playing: Non-stop hit music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.