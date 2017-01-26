Birmingham City University Open 'Centre For Brexit Studies'

Birmingham City University has launched a Centre for Brexit Studies.

BCU hopes the new centre will promote engagement between Leave and Remain standpoints, while providing collaborative opportunities for businesses and professional groups.



A launch conference for the centre, held at a Birmingham hotel, focused on the impact withdrawal from the EU could have on business, trade, human rights, energy, the environment and law.



The event also saw the unveiling of a report titled Making a success of Brexit, drawn up by economists from the West Midlands Economic Forum.



Among the recommendations detailed in the paper are calls to "regionalise'' the M6 Toll motorway with a view to abolishing charges on the route, and to improve broadband speeds, extend tram routes and bring forward investment in railways.



Professor Alex De Ruyter, director of research at BCU's Business School, said: "Brexit presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities for the UK and it is important that people are seriously looking into all areas of the process.



"Opening the centre gives us the chance to investigate the intricacies of such a complex and significant time in British history, as well as present a resource for the public to tap in to.



"The report Making a success of Brexit is the first example of this and demonstrates how input from a range of sources can really help us make the most of the opportunities available.''



