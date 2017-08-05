Police Interview Man After Birmingham MP Attacked With Brick

Police investigating attack on Birmingham MP Steve McCabe say they're questioning a man.

The Labour MP for Selly Oak was left with bruising after a brick was thrown at his head whilst he was door-knocking in Greenford Road, Billesley on Monday 31 July.

He's told Heart a group on motorbikes had been driving dangerously and as he confronted them, one threw a brick at his head.

After the MP posted an appeal, West Midlands Police say they have identified a 20-year-old who they believe could have been involved in the incident and he has been interviewed voluntarily.

Detectives say inquiries are ongoing.

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said: "That's shocking Steve, that really could have been a very lot worse! I really hope the police find the culprit.''

Jo Swinson, deputy Liberal Democrat leader, tweeted: "Horrific! Hope they catch them asap. TLC, hope you feel better soon.''

Tory MP Tom Tugendhat tweeted: "I'm so sorry to hear that. I wish you a speedy recovery and that the police catch these thugs.''