Police Interview Man After Birmingham MP Attacked With Brick

5th August 2017, 06:16

Steve McCabe brick

Comments

Police investigating attack on Birmingham MP Steve McCabe say they're questioning a man.

The Labour MP for Selly Oak was left with bruising after a brick was thrown at his head whilst he was door-knocking in Greenford Road, Billesley on Monday 31 July. 

He's told Heart a group on motorbikes had been driving dangerously and as he confronted them, one threw a brick at his head.

After the MP posted an appeal, West Midlands Police say they have identified a 20-year-old who they believe could have been involved in the incident and he has been interviewed voluntarily. 

Detectives say inquiries are ongoing. 

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said: "That's shocking Steve, that really could have been a very lot worse! I really hope the police find the culprit.''

Jo Swinson, deputy Liberal Democrat leader, tweeted: "Horrific! Hope they catch them asap. TLC, hope you feel better soon.''

Tory MP Tom Tugendhat tweeted: "I'm so sorry to hear that. I wish you a speedy recovery and that the police catch these thugs.''

