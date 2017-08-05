Police Interview Man After Birmingham MP Attacked With Brick

Families Of Birmingham Pub Bombings To Challenge Suspect Naming Ban
Families of the Birmingham pub bombing victims are crowd-funding a High Court challenge in a bid to overturn a coroner's ban on naming suspects.
Police investigating attack on Birmingham MP Steve McCabe say they're questioning a man.
The Labour MP for Selly Oak was left with bruising after a brick was thrown at his head whilst he was door-knocking in Greenford Road, Billesley on Monday 31 July.
He's told Heart a group on motorbikes had been driving dangerously and as he confronted them, one threw a brick at his head.
After the MP posted an appeal, West Midlands Police say they have identified a 20-year-old who they believe could have been involved in the incident and he has been interviewed voluntarily.
Detectives say inquiries are ongoing.
Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said: "That's shocking Steve, that really could have been a very lot worse! I really hope the police find the culprit.''
Jo Swinson, deputy Liberal Democrat leader, tweeted: "Horrific! Hope they catch them asap. TLC, hope you feel better soon.''
Tory MP Tom Tugendhat tweeted: "I'm so sorry to hear that. I wish you a speedy recovery and that the police catch these thugs.''
Four men from the West Midlands have been jailed for life after being found guilty of planning a Lee Rigby-style terror attack.
A contraflow system has been launched for traffic using the M5 in the West Midlands.
Detectives are still looking for a third man over the double rape of a young girl in Birmingham.
