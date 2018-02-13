Birmingham Rep Theatre Explosion: Latest

13 February 2018, 23:09

Birmingham Rep Theatre Explosion

Here's the latest on the reported explosion at the Rep theatre in Birmingham

22.00 Streetly Academy confirm they were at the Rep theatre with students

21.40 Rep theatre tweet confirming technical fault

21.35 The news spreads to local MPs

21.14

21.00 First images inside the cordon

21.06 Broad Street is open

21.04 West Midlands Fire Service confirm they are on the scene

20.50 Birmingham Police confirm road closures are in place

20.45 West Midlands Police tweet:

All emergency services are currently at Birmingham's Repertory Theatre, Broad St following reports of an explosion. Initial indications are that this was a technical fault in a staff only area. No casualties are reported. Everyone has been evacuated are are being kept safe.

— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) February 13, 2018

