Birmingham Rep Theatre Explosion: Latest

Here's the latest on the reported explosion at the Rep theatre in Birmingham

22.00 Streetly Academy confirm they were at the Rep theatre with students



Reports are emerging of an explosion at the Birmingham Rep Theatre. Streetly had a group of staff and students attending the performance. Although this was upsetting for all, we are tweeting to reassure friends & family that all staff and students are safe, unhurt & now home. pic.twitter.com/7TBz942Dcb — The Streetly Academy (@StreetlyAcademy) February 13, 2018

21.40 Rep theatre tweet confirming technical fault

We can confirm there was a technical fault this evening and the theatre was evacuated as a precautionary measure. We’re pleased to report there were no injuries. Many thanks to the emergency services for their help. — The REP (@BirminghamRep) February 13, 2018

21.35 The news spreads to local MPs



The scene at the @BirminghamRep theatre this evening after an explosion after a technical fault #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/90l7mzPcsI — Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) February 13, 2018

Police cordons on place around the @BirminghamRep after an explosion this evening - no one is thought to have been injured #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/PehcKFAbO9 — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) February 13, 2018

21.00 First images inside the cordon

Images from Warden Andy showing the Police cordon following the incident at Birmingham Rep. @BirminghamRep @WestsideWardens pic.twitter.com/MJle4VGAGf — Westside BID (@westsidebid) February 13, 2018

21.06 Broad Street is open



All businesses on Birmingham's Broad Street are open as usual following an explosion in the basement of @BirminghamRep. Looks as though this was a technical fault. No reports of casualties. All theatre goers are being looked after at another venue. Diversions in place. — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) February 13, 2018

21.04 West Midlands Fire Service confirm they are on the scene

We are currently supporting @WMPolice at an incident at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Broad St, Birmingham. Please AVOID the area. — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) February 13, 2018

20.50 Birmingham Police confirm road closures are in place

All roads around @BirminghamRep & @LibraryofBham are closed following an explosion in a staff only area of the theatre. Initial indications are that this was a technical fault. No casualties are reported. There is a large presence by all emergency services. Please stay away. — Birmingham Police (@brumpolice) February 13, 2018

20.45 West Midlands Police tweet:

All emergency services are currently at Birmingham's Repertory Theatre, Broad St following reports of an explosion. Initial indications are that this was a technical fault in a staff only area. No casualties are reported. Everyone has been evacuated are are being kept safe.

