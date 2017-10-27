Black Country Dad Charged With Killing Baby Son

27 October 2017, 14:15

6 month old Kayden Walker was found collapsed at the family home by paramedics.

After a lengthy investigation, West Midlands Police say they've charged a 26 year-old father with murdering his 6 month old son.

Ricky Walker was arrested last June after Kayden died in hospital - so was mum Laura Davis.

The pair from Walsall had been on bail since but detectives now have enough evidence to charge them.

24 year-old Laura Davis from Walnut Close is accused of causing or allowing the death of a child, as well as ill treatment or neglect of a child.

She's been bailed to appear at Walsall Magistrates in the coming weeks.

Ricky Walker is also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and appeared before Magistrates on Friday 27th October.

