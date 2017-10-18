Fly-Tipping Clean-up Costs In Birmingham Set To Rise To £1Million

Cars and vans belonging to fly-tippers and seized by Birmingham City Council have been crushed - as the cost of tackling the problem looks likely to hit a three-year high.

Figures show the council spent £257,716 to remove fly-tipping waste in the city in the first three months of this year.

Tony Quigley is Head of the Waste Enforcement Unit and told Heart: "The cost is quite significant, and it’s not just to Birmingham, but to most cities across the country, and what we’re saying here is that fly-tipping is not acceptable”.

VIDEO: Cars & vans are being crushed after being seized by @BhamCityCouncil for their involvement in fly-tipping cases #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/UzKkWO6XFr — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) October 18, 2017

Those caught abandoning rubbish can face an unlimited fine and up to five years in jail if convicted.

Last year there were 14,799 cases of fly-tipping in Birmingham, but just 49 people were taken to court.

Fines were also issued to 104 people between 2016-17. They raised a total of £18,800, which is paid to the Government and not the Local Authority responsible for clearing the streets.

Birmingham City Council hasn't yet released fly-tipping figures from June when the city's bin workers went on strike.