Coventry Man Among Three Charged Over Leicester Explosion

The explosion and fire at a shop and flat a week ago left 5 people dead

Three men who were arrested in connection with an explosion at a building in Hinckley Road, Leicester, have been charged.

All three are accused of five counts of manslaughter and arson with intent to endanger life.

32 year-old Hawkar Hassan from Eld Road in Coventry and the other men from Leicester and Oldham are being held in custody until their appearances at Leicester Magistrates Court on Monday 5th March

Two other men, both from East Anglia and who were arrested yesterday, remain in police custody and continue to be questioned by detectives.

Now three suspects have been identified and charged, Leicestershire Police are asking journalists and the public not to speculate around the reasons for the explosion as it could jeopardise the court case.