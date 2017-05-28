Coventry Men Jailed For Brutal Murder

Two men from Coventry have been handed life sentences for the brutal attack on Lee Brooks

19 year-old Drew Thorpe from Hollis Road and 48 year-old Stephen Weeks from Hugh Road attacked Lee Brooks last August.

He'd been staying at Weeks' home the night he was attacked - as he sometimes did.

Thorpe was handed 12 years and Weeks, 16 years, with minimum parole, after pleading not guilty to Brooks' murder.

Lee, aged 36, was attacked at Stephen Weeks home on the morning of Friday 26 August.

He was found by officers at around 6:10am with life-threatening injuries following a call from a neighbour who heard people arguing and someone screaming.



Lee sadly died a few days later on 31 August from significant head injuries.

Following the trial Detective Sergeant Michelle Kiedron, from Force CID, said:

“This is a tragic case where a man has lost his life in an horrific and brutal attack.

“Summing up, Judge Griffiths-Jones commented that this was sustained savagery in the face of agonising screams from the victim. He also said that he believed there was a settled intention between the two defendants to kill Lee Brooks using weapons.

“Lee’s family were at court throughout the trail and remain devastated, our specialist officers continue to support them.”