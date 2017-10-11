'Disturbance' Breaks Out At Long Lartin Prison In Worcestershire

11 October 2017, 21:30

Long Lartin Prison Worcestershire

There are reports of up to 80 prisoners being involved in a riot at Long Lartin prison in Worcestershire.

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed to Heart that it is dealing with a disturbance at the high-security jail.

The incident at the Category A prison in Worcestershire, with a capacity of 622, is ongoing.

A Prison Service spokesman said: "We are currently managing an ongoing incident at HMP Long Lartin.

"We are absolutely clear that offenders who behave in this way will be punished and face spending extra time behind bars."

Long Lartin Prison Worcestershire

Trending on Heart

Paul and Prue GBBO

QUIZ: Are You More Paul Or Prue?

Titanic asset

New Titanic Theory Proves There WAS Room For Jack On That Door!
Andrew Liar in Titanic

People Are Realising They Have Spotted Andrew From Liar Somewhere Before...
Olly Murs The Voice

Olly Murs Has Confirmed He's Going To Be A Coach On The Voice 2018!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Have Liverpool lost their attacking mojo? Alan Smith and Craig Bellamy have their say on The Debate

British IS recruiter Sally Jones killed in Syria drone strike - The Sun reports

Teen moped gang jailed for 100 robberies in less than three weeks

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News