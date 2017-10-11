'Disturbance' Breaks Out At Long Lartin Prison In Worcestershire

There are reports of up to 80 prisoners being involved in a riot at Long Lartin prison in Worcestershire.

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed to Heart that it is dealing with a disturbance at the high-security jail.



The incident at the Category A prison in Worcestershire, with a capacity of 622, is ongoing.



A Prison Service spokesman said: "We are currently managing an ongoing incident at HMP Long Lartin.



"We are absolutely clear that offenders who behave in this way will be punished and face spending extra time behind bars."