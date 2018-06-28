Family Of 13-Year-Old Who Drowned In Staffordshire Warn Others Of The Dangers

The family of a 13-year-old who drowned this week while swimming in a lake in Staffordshire have used a tribute to him to warn others of the dangers.

In a statement released through Staffordshire Police, the family said: "Ryan was our world and was very much loved. We are all heart-broken and Ryan will be greatly missed.



"We'd like to thank everyone for their efforts in helping to find Ryan; the diving teams, Staffordshire Police and anyone else who was involved in the search. We are so grateful to everyone.



"Thank you to all of Ryan's friends, the staff and pupils from Haywood Academy and members of the public who have been in touch with the family. Your messages and condolences have given us great comfort at this very difficult time. We are also overwhelmed by the kind donations and offers of help from everyone.



"We just cannot emphasis enough the dangers of swimming in open water, especially where young children are concerned. Our message is simple, please don't do it."

Last night (27th June) Staffordshire Police confirmed Ryan's body had been found in Westport Lake after more than two days of searching.

He'd got into trouble while swimming with two friends, who both managed to make it to shore safely.

On their website Staffordshire Police said: "We cannot thank everyone, from family, friends to members of the public, the local community, and partner agencies, enough for their help and assistance.



"A report will be prepared for HM Coroner."